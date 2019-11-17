Moving up

National Bank of Commerce, Duluth, named Cindy Theien as vice president retail banking. She previously worked in compliance and loan review. Also named Cammy Hansen vice president mortgage banking. She was vice president of community banking.

Knutson Construction, Minneapolis, named Heidi Anderson Carrozzella as vice president of strategic marketing. She was director of marketing for RSP Architects.

Canterbury Park, Shakopee, named Andrew Offerman as vice president of racing operations. He was director of racing operations and has been with the company since 2005.

On the move

City of Minneapolis named Fadi Fadhil chief information officer (CIO). Fadhil was CIO for Minneapolis Public Schools.

Hansen

Sambatek, Minnetonka named Todd Olin as client service manager. He has worked as an engineering and business consultant since 2017.

On the board

The Nature Conservancy, Minneapolis, named to its board: Chairwoman Ann Mulholland of St. Paul & Minnesota Foundations and Michael Hoffman, of Excelsior Financial Partners, Gordon Ommen, of Capitaline Advisors in South Dakota and local chef Lucia Watson.









