Moving up

Caribou Coffee, Minneapolis, named Scott Kennedy chief financial officer. He was president of financial and retail services for Target.

Radisson Hotel Group, Minnetonka, named Rebecca Lieberman chief human resources officer. She was vice president of human resources for the Americas and has been with the company since 2015.

DLR Group, Minneapolis, named Matt Johnson client leader and project manager. He serves on the American Institute of Architects strategic council and he worked at DLR from 1994 through 2012.

On the move

Simon Property Group, Edina, named Marissa Persico director of marketing and business development for Southdale Center. Persico was assistant director of marketing and business development for Woodfield mall in Chicago.

Lieberman

Platinum Bank, Oakdale, named Jeff Bajek chief credit officer. He has more than 20 years experience in financial services including leadership roles at Choice Financial and Venture Bank.

On the board

The Minnesota Presenters Network, Fairmont, Minn., named to its board: Nicole Mulder, executive director at Theatre L’Homme Dieu, Alexandria, Minn.









