Moving up

Zenith Education Group, Minneapolis, named Todd Steele president. He has more than 20 years of postsecondary education and business experience and formerly was president and CEO of Tribeca Flashpoint College in Chicago.

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, St. Paul, named Michael Huray vice president and chief financial officer. He was senior director of finance and has been with the company since 2002.

On the move

Field Nation, Minneapolis, named Jason Woods chief financial officer. Woods was CFO at SAP Concur and has held several other financial leadership positions.

Marketing Architects (MA), Minnetonka, named Marin Suska vice president of client growth. She was marketing and media director at Haworth Marketing and previously worked for MA as director of media services.

Woods

On the board

Independent Payroll Providers Association (IPPA), named Lee Roberts to its board. He is a shareholder and director of sales at BerganKDV.

IMedia Brands, Eden Prairie, named Jill Krueger to its board. She is president and CEO of Symbria of Illinois. Krueger is also a certified public accountant and serves on the board of Capital Senior Living, a national senior living provider.