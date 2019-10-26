Moving up

Greater Mankato Growth, Mankato, named Jessica Beyer, president and chief executive. Beyer was administrator for Waseca County and has worked in management for Blue Earth County.

DKY, Minneapolis, named Kendall Bird social media manager. She was a manager at Collegis Education.

On the move

Rural Renewable Energy Alliance (RREAL), Backus, Minn., named John Vaughn executive director. He was executive director of the East Side Neighborhood Development Co. of St. Paul and he has a long leadership background in the nonprofit sector.

Bell Bank, Minneapolis, named Brett Sorensen senior vice president. Sorensen was chief strategy officer and chief financial officer for Rapid Packaging and worked in leadership roles for several local companies.

Bird

On the board

Hennepin-Carver Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) named to its board: Tim Mayer, director of talent acquisition for Kraus-Anderson.

Blue Ribbon Commission on Health and Human Services, St. Paul: Lisa Weed, executive vice president of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota, has been appointed by Gov. Tim Walz.