Moving up

Ecumen, Shoreview, named Morshed Alam, senior vice president and chief financial officer. Alam was director of finance and financial planning and analysis for Medtronic. He also held finance leadership jobs at Solera Holdings and Thomson Reuters.

On the move

Beyond Walls: Urban Squash Twin Cities, Minneapolis-St. Paul, named Diane Solinger executive director. Solinger was the executive director for the Jeremiah Program in Fargo.

MRA—the Management Association, St. Paul, named Katie Colombo member relations manager. She has a background in account development and sales project management.

On the board

The Hennepin County Bar Foundation named to its board: Jason Lien an attorney for Maslon law firm.

Hearts and Hammers-Twin Cities, St. Paul, named to its board: Josh Carr, an assistant project manager with Kraus-Anderson.

honors

The Ramsey County Bar Association awarded Eric Galatz and Keith Moheban, attorneys at Stinson, its 2019 Pro Bono Award for providing legal services to disadvantaged individuals and nonprofit organizations.









