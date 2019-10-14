Moving up

Nuvera, New Ulm, Minn. named Glenn Zerbe as chief executive. Zerbe was vice president of sales for Frontier Communications Corp. and has more than 20 years’ experience in management, sales and marketing.

United Properties, Minneapolis named Gordy Stofer vice president of capital markets. He has led office development and investment activities for the company since 2016.

On the move

The Minnesota Council of Health Plans, St. Paul, named Lucas Nesse president and chief executive. He had been director of health policy and grassroots advocacy for Minnesota Business Partnership for five years and served the Legislature for 10 years, as legislative director and senate chief adviser.

Holmes Murphy, Minneapolis, named Nate Hughes as account executive. He has a background in insurance commercial and professional liability and previously worked for Wells Fargo Insurance Services.

Stofer

MPR News, St. Paul, named Stephanie Curtis as director of programming. Curtis has been senior producer of audience development and engagement since 2016.

On the board

Prepare + Prosper, St. Paul, named to its board: Neera Chatterjee of Wells Fargo and Brian Strittmater of Target.









