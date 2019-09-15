Moving up

Firefly Credit Union, Burnsville, named Rajan Odayar chief technology officer. Odayar has vast experience in the technology field and has held leadership positions for ProQuest, Worldpay and other companies.

The Opus Group, Minneapolis, promoted Josh Babiasz to director of safety management. He joined the company in 2000 and has served as associate project manager and regional senior safety manager.

On the move

Planned Parenthood North Central States, St. Paul, named Ashley Booker new vice president of education and outreach. Booker was director of the Minnesota Office of Higher Education’s Get Ready program.

Trepanier MacGillis Battina, Minneapolis, named attorneys Nathan Nelson as shareholder and Alex Johnson as associate, respectively. Nelson and Johnson were both attorneys for a local law firm.

On the board

Carlson Co., Minnetonka, named Richard Gage as chairman. Gage was vice chairman. He has been a director for the company, and he serves on the Carlson Family Foundation.



