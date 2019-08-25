Moving up

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis named Sharon Hill chief financial officer. Hill has been with the bank since 2000 and has been a vice president since 2014.

First Resource Bank, Stillwater, named Matt Shook senior vice president. He has been vice president since 2017 and has more than a dozen years of experience in banking.

Founders Properties, Minneapolis, promoted Chris Courneya to vice president of investments and acquisitions. He was director of investments.

On the move

CSM Corporation, Minneapolis, named David Letsche chief operating officer. Letsche was formerly chief financial officer at Cambria.

Shook

On the board

CaringBridge, Eagan, named to its board: Archelle Georgiou of the University of Minnesota's Carlson School Business, Molly Jungbauer, of Hollstadt Consulting, Adrian Slobin of Nerdery and Scott Spiker of First Command in Texas.

honors

InterCon Conference, awarded Roger Fuhrman, a local information technology executive/consultant a Top 50 Tech Leaders award.