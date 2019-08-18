Moving up

The University of St. Thomas named Kha Yang its first associate vice president of inclusive excellence. Yang worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis as inclusion programs and workforce reporting manager.

On the move

JNBA Financial Advisors, Minneapolis named David Webb director of investment management. He was chief investment officer for the Johnston Group and has extensive experience in wealth-management and financial-services fields.

HGA Minneapolis, named Bill Lyons, associate vice president. He was director of design and construction at Room & Board.

Pope Architects, St. Paul named Nichole Klonowski, business development director. She has worked in marketing and business development for several local companies.

Webb

On the board

Drake’s Organic Spirits, Minneapolis named to its board: Lyle Berman, of Grand Casinos Co.

Honors

ACA International awarded Wendy Badger, of ECMC Group of Minneapolis, the James K. Erickson Continuous Service Award.