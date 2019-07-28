Moving up

UCare, Minneapolis, named Jennifer Garber associate vice president of behavioral health services. She is a licensed social worker and was director of clinical operations and community initiatives and government programs at Optum Health Behavioral Health Solutions

Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center, Duluth, named Brittany Robb executive director. She has been shelter supervisor since 2012.

On the move

PreferredOne, Golden Valley, named Abigail Miller chief medical officer. She was medical director of inpatient care management and utilization management for Fairview Health Services.

On the board

Garber

The Minnesota Lavender Bar Association named attorneys Jessica DuBois and Jacob Westlund co-chairs. They both work as associates at Ballard Spahr.

honors

Five Star Professional, Eagan, awarded Sam Rouman its 2019 Wealth Management award. He is a wealth adviser and chief planning officer for BerganKDV.

The American Lung Association awarded Jill Heins of St. Paul its Innovation Award for her work on the Enhancing Care for Children with Asthma Program.