Moving up

LHB, Minneapolis, named Richard Carter chief executive. Carter was integrative design team leader and a senior vice president.

On the move

Maslon, Minneapolis, named attorney Mary Knoblauch partner. She formerly worked for Anthony Ostlund Baer and Louwagie.

OppSource, St. Paul, named Derek Gavigan vice president of sales. He has an extensive background in sales and has worked at RevJet, BigMachines, Adometry and other companies.

On the Board

Borash

National Bank of Commerce, Duluth, named to its board: Jon Aamodt, of Northland Consulting Engineers, Greg Borash, of Miners Inc. and David Manion, of CW Technology.

Honors

Minnesota Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers named Lisa Spencer president. Spencer is an attorney and shareholder at Henson Efron.

