Moving up

NovuHealth, Minneapolis, named Meg Koepke as vice president of strategy. She has a background in health care and has worked for Deloitte and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation.

Doran Cos., Bloomington, named Rosanne Wolfe as controller. Wolfe has been with the company since 2016 and was director of property management accounting.

On the move

Deluxe Corp., Shoreview, named Jane Elliott its chief human resources officer. Elliott was executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Global Payments. Deluxe also named Amanda Parrilli chief strategy officer. She has worked for Home Depot, Citigroup and First Data Corp.

Zenith Education Group, Minneapolis, named Joni Kurland vice president of accreditation, licensing and campus compliance. She was director of compliance at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Illinois.

Levinson

on the board

Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, St. Paul board, named Jay Cowles chairman and Roger Moe vice chairman. Cowles formerly served as president of Unity Avenue Associates. Moe was the Senate majority leader for the Minnesota Legislature.

honors

The Minnesota State Bar Association awarded attorney Kenneth Levinson the 2019 Jack Carlson Memorial Distinguished Service Award. He works at Fredrikson and Byron.

