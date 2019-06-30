Moving up

Foley & Mansfield, Minneapolis, promoted Abby Rooney, to chief operating officer. She has been with the firm since 2006 and will continue to serve as director of human resources.

Byte Technology, Edina, named Nick Bartlett chief executive. Bartlett was a technical architect at RMG Media.

Kraus-Anderson Insurance, Burnsville, named Jon Diessner vice president of operations. He has been with the company since 2009 and was director of operations. He has also worked as an assistant property manager and a property/casualty producer,

On the move

BerganKDV, Bloomington, named Rob Mlenek, chief financial officer. Mlenek was formerly chief financial officer atTrustedChoice.com.

Diessner

honors

Minnesota Department of Health's Minnesota Rural Health Conference awarded Rita Plourde a Hero Award. She was chief executive of Sawtooth Mountain Clinic in Grand Marais, Minn.

