Moving up

RJM Construction, Golden Valley, promoted Eric Olson to vice president healthcare. Olson has worked as a project executive for RJM since 2017.

On the move

Suntide Commercial Realty, St. Paul, named Christy Lewis vice president of business development. Lewis was the director of national business development for the Opus Group and has worked at Doran Cos., and Hallmark Building Supplies Co.

Colle McVoy, Minneapolis, named Amanda Lane as insight director. Lane was an associate strategy director at Wunderman.

On the board

Lane

National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers named to the board: John Driscoll of Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

honors

Minneapolis Jewish Federation's Pearl Society awarded Leora Maccabee the Woman of Promise Award. She is a partner at Maslon law firm.

Minnesota chapter of the Public Relations Society of America awarded Tom Jollie, senior vice president at Padilla the Donald G. Padilla Community Excellence Award. Jollie has more than 35 years of experience working with community service organizations including the Second Harvest Heartland, The Greater Twin Cities United Way and others.