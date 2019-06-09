Moving up

The Center for Economic Inclusion, St. Paul, named Christopher Romano as chief operating officer. He was director of strategic operations for Thrivent Holdings of Thrivent Financial and executive director for the Riverview Economic Development.

St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee, named Amy Jerdee as president. Jerdee served as president of clinical operations at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay, Wis.

Cozen O'Connor, Minneapolis, promoted business attorney Evan Berquist to member.

On the move

Burns and McDonnell, Minneapolis, named Spencer Cronin regional manager of environmental services. He was manager for an environmental and infrastructure firm and serves on the board for Northside Economic Opportunity Network and a committee for Leadership Twin Cities.

Berquist

Plekkenpol Builders, Bloomington, named Amanda Reinert as project manager. Reinert has a background in architectural design and residential remodeling.

On the board

The Minneapolis Foundation named: Khadija Ali of Global Language Connections, DeAndre Cunningham of General Mills and Michael Rodriguez a professor at the U to the board of trustees.

honors

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers named Nan Bischoff Civil Servant of the Year for 2018. Bischoff is a project manager for the St. Paul district where and has worked for more than 30 years.