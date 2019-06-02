Moving up

Ergotron, St. Paul, named Chad Severson chief executive. Severson was president of InSinkErator, a division of Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions.

Canterbury Park, Shakopee, named Randy Dehmer chief financial officer. He was a controller at Clearfield Inc., and previously worked as a controller at Canterbury.

On the move

Boulay, Minneapolis, named Charles White director of employee benefits and retirement plan services. He has more than a decade of experience as an administrator and consultant in his field.

The St. Paul & Minnesota Foundations, St. Paul, named Shannon O’Leary as chief investment officer (CIO). She was CIO and served on the board at the Advocate Group.

On the board

The Metropolitan Council, St. Paul: Leah Goldstein Moses, chief executive of the Improve Group, joined the equity-advisory committee.

American Institute of Architects Minnesota (AIA Minnesota), named Andrew Gardner, an associate at TKDA, board director of the St. Paul chapter.

Honors

North Central Electrical Manufacturers Club, Bloomington, named Pam Bednarz, of Siemens Industry as president.