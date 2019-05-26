Moving up

Benedictine Health System, Duluth, named Trent Pepper general counsel and senior vice president, legal services. Pepper has been assistant general counsel since 2012.

On the move

Image Sensing Systems, St. Paul, named Frank Hallowell chief financial officer. Hallowell was the chief financial officer at Wipaire and has held lead financial jobs at several companies including Harland Clarke Corp., ExpressPoint Technology Services and BellSouth Corp.

Faegre Baker Daniels, Minneapolis, named Lisa Crum new counsel. She has an extensive background in energy and environmental issues and was assistant attorney general for the Minnesota Attorney General's Office and worked for the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission and other state agencies.

On the board

Deach

Moss & Barnett, Minneapolis and St. Cloud, named to the board: John Boyle and Jana Aune Deach and as shareholders: Beth Gliedman and Jeffrey Waldron.

honors

The Hennepin County Bar Association awarded Loan Huynh the 2019 Excellence Award. Huynh is a shareholder and chair of the immigration group at Fredrikson & Byron and serves on the board of Advocates for Human Rights.