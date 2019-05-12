Moving up

Doran Cos., Bloomington, named John Ferrier president of architecture. Ferrier was vice president of architecture for CSM. He has held leadership roles and worked for architectural firms BWBR, Setter Leach and Lindstrom and Houwman Architects.

On the move

Shinebox, Minneapolis, named Tina White chief executive. She was vice president of operations at BBDO, is a board adviser for Mpls MadWomen and has worked for Carlson Cos. and Target.

Parallel Technologies, Minneapolis, named Treena Coleman as security systems engineer. She was a global security integration specialist at Abbott Laboratories.

Zinpro Corp., Eden Prairie, named Jason Wibbels as global director of operations. Wibbels was operations director for Smiths Medical and a manager at General Electric and Honeywell.

Slayton

On the board

EdNorth, Minneapolis, named Josh Slayton, senior vice president for ECMC Group to the board of directors.

Emma Norton Services, St. Paul, named to the board: Ben Oertel of Starkey Hearing Technologies; Patricia James, a volunteer at the Hennepin County workhouse and several community organizations; and Susan Martin, also a community volunteer and formerly of Nemer Fieger.

Tribe Global, Minneapolis, named Todd Bolin, of Bolin Marketing, as chairman.









