Moving up

National Bank of Commerce, Duluth, named Lindsey Growette Stingle vice president, human resources director. Growette Stingle was human resources manager and has been with the company since 2011. Also named is Kerstyn Hendricks, with NBC since 2008, as assistant vice president-signature banker. She was a signature banking specialist.

On the move

Short Elliott Hendrickson, St. Paul, named David Ott chief executive. Ott has more than 30 years of experience, and has held leadership positions in engineering. He was a senior vice president at Wood.

Rapp Strategies, Minneapolis, named Alyssa Schlander as vice president of public affairs and general counsel. She was senior director and assistant general counsel at Securian Financial, a past president of the Minnesota Governmental Relations Council, and is on the board of the Minnesota Insurance and Financial Services Council.

TKDA, St. Paul, named Allen Dye senior aviation project manager. He was project manager at the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

On the board

Wallin Education Partners, Minneapolis, named Kaleb Rumicho of Fredrikson & Byron to the board of trustees.

Larkin Hoffman, Minneapolis, named Tim Rye, Henry Pfutzenreuter, John Kvinge and Andrew Moran as shareholders.