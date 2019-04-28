On the move

The City Center Partnership, of Greater Mankato Growth Co., named Audra Shaneman as director. She has held leadership roles in her field and was president and chief executive for the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce.

Liberty Diversified International, Minneapolis, named Rick Stanley as president of Safco. Stanley, was a senior vice president and general manager at Flexsteel Industries and has worked for Brunswick, Whirlpool and Masco corporations.

Greenberg Traurig, Minneapolis, named Eric Howe, a partner at Faegre Baker Daniels as a shareholder.

Larkin Hoffman, Minneapolis named Tim Rye, Henry Pfutzenreuter, John Kvinge and Andrew Moran as shareholders.

On the board

Stanley (photo provided)

People Incorporated, St. Paul, named to the board: Humphrey McKenzie, Wells Fargo; Seth Paradis, Bethel University and Karen Gulliver, retired college of business director, Argosy University.









