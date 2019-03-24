Moving up

HGA, Minneapolis, named Scott Lindvall chief operations officer. Lindvall has been with the company since 1999 and was vice president and principal of the health care practice in Milwaukee.

Maccabee, Minneapolis, named Jean Hill executive vice president. Hill has been a manager and has led accounts and staff development during her eight years with the company. Also named was Christine Scherping as vice president. Scherping was a vice president at Carmichael Lynch Relate.

On the move

Alerus, Shorewood, named Debbie Lange as chief credit officer. Lange was senior vice president at TCF Bank.

Stylmark, Fridley, named Jim McCarthy chief financial officer. McCarthy has held leadership positions at General Electric, Moore USA, Carlson Marketing Group and 2020 Brand Solutions and was vice president of operations at Razr Marketing.

Richards

Baker Tilly, Minneapolis, named Joe Schlueter tax director. Schlueter is an accountant with more than 30 years of experience.

HR Green, St. Paul, named Tim Korby regional director. Korby is on the boards of the Economic Development Association for Minnesota and the Minnesota Economic Development Foundation.

Ideal Credit Union, Woodbury, named Rick Blood chief lending officer. Blood was chief operations officer for Firefly Credit Union.

Colle McVoy, Minneapolis, named Tracy Richards creative operations director. Richards has a background in talent acquisition and resourcing and was vice president of talent at VSA Partners in Chicago.

On the board

Fulcrum Health, Plymouth, named Molly Magnani of Allina Health chairwoman.









