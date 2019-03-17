Moving up
ECMC Group, Minneapolis named Iris Cumberbatch senior vice president of corporate affairs. Cumberbatch has been vice president of corporate affairs since 2016 and also named Heidi Johnson senior vice president, chief of staff. Johnson has held positions in IT and risk management.
On the move
Rockler Companies, Medina, named Steven Singer chief executive. Singer previously worked as executive vice president at Taylor Corp.
South Central College, North Mankato named Roxanne Traxler vice president of finance and operations. Traxler was chief administrative officer for Sibley County.
Minnesota Farmers Union, St. Paul, named Stuart Lourey, government relations director. Lourey worked on health care policy for Senator Tina Smith, D-Minn.
On the board
The Bush Foundation, St. Paul named to the board: Tony Heredia, Target; Ro Adebiyi, Thrivent Financial; and Armando Camacho, Opportunity Partners. Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul, named St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter; Rassoul Dastmozd, St. Paul College; and John Banovetz, 3M Research and Development. Tuft, Lach, Jerabek & O’Connell, Maplewood, named attorney Letty M-S Van Ert shareholder.