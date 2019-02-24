Moving up

St. Paul & Minnesota Foundations, St. Paul, named Ann Mulholland executive vice president of the foundations. Mulholland was vice president of community impact and served as St. Paul’s deputy mayor. St. Paul & Minnesota Foundations also named Christine Searson chief financial officer, Jeremy Wells senior vice president of philanthropic services and Nadege Souvenir vice president of operations and learning.

Winthrop & Weinstine, Minneapolis, named Jacob Bean, Heidi Nau and Tim Sitzmann shareholders and Chris Hussey, Joe Phelps and Matthew Robinson managing associates.

NewStudio Architecture, St. Paul, named Lindsay Matenaer director of interior design. Matenaer joined the company in 2015 as a junior designer and was senior associate. NewStudio Architecture also named Engy Michael senior designer.

On the move

Mortenson Development, Golden Valley, named Chantily Malibago director of real estate development. Malibago worked for JLL and UnitedHealth Group’s OptumCare. Mortenson Development also named Jaci Bell development executive. Bell was a developer for Kraus Anderson and serves on the board for Minnesota Commercial Real Estate Women.

Minnesota State Building and Construction Trades Council, St. Paul, named Jessica Looman executive director. Looman is a former commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Commerce and served as the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

Dart Transit Co., Eagan, named Ken Crawford chief financial officer. Crawford was vice president of finance and strategic initiatives for USA Truck and worked for UPS Supply Chain Solutions and Transplace.

Greater Metropolitan Workforce Council, St. Paul, named Andrea Ferstan executive director. Ferstan was TwinWest Chamber’s vice president for talent and workforce and worked for Greater Twin Cities United Way.

HGA, Minneapolis, named Lisa Smith senior associate and business developer. Smith was director of strategy and client services at 6AM Marketing in Madison, Wis.

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren named Peter Rosene, Pam Nissen and Michael Joliat shareholders.

Halunen Law, Minneapolis, named attorney Amanda Crain to its employment practice group. Crain was a partner at Heimerl & Lammers.









