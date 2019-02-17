On the move

Osceola Medical Center, Osceola, Wis., named Matt Forge chief executive. Forge was chief administrative officer for Essentia Health hospitals in Orofino and Cottonwood, Idaho.

Parallel Technologies, Eden Prairie, named Chris Pinc director of data-center operations. Pinc was president and chief information officer for N’compass.

Larkin Hoffman, Bloomington, named Wayne Schertler chief operating officer. Schertler was chief operating officer for Gislason & Hunter.

Bremer Financial Corp., St. Paul, named Clarise Tushie-Lessard vice president of communications. Tushie-Lessard was marketing and communications manager for Delta Dental of Minnesota and was press secretary for former St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman.

Cushman & Wakefield named Patrick Schei managing director in charge of project and development services for the Minneapolis-St. Paul market. Schei was a division manager for Welsh Construction and worked for Donlar Construction and Weis Builders.

Latino Economic Development Center, Minneapolis, named Henry Jiménez executive director. Jiménez was executive director at Minnesota Council on Latino Affairs and Central Area Neighborhood Development Organization.

Economic Club of Minnesota named Kate Reschenberg executive director. Reschenberg worked for MKHR Solutions.

AmesburyTruth, Edina, named Michelle Nissen vice president of product management. Nissen worked for Tennant Co., Eaton and GE Capital.

Canterbury Park, Shakopee, named Jason Haugen director of development. Haugen worked for Kilbourne Group, Schafer Richardson, Master Properties Minnesota and Newport Partners.

Hyde Development, Minneapolis, named Erik Beal chief financial officer. Beal held trading positions at Chemical Bank, Merrill Lynch and Nomura.

Minneapolis Parks Foundation named Paul Bauknight project implementation director. Bauknight founded Urban Design Lab and Community Renewal Through Innovative Building and was director of urban placemaking for Urban Homeworks.

On the board

Minnesota Concrete & Masonry Contractors Association, Roseville, named Patrick Vogt president. Vogt is a vice president at Donald R. Frantz Concrete Construction.









