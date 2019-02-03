On the move

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Center City, Minn., named Emily Piper executive director of government relations and contracting. Piper is a former commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services and was deputy commissioner and chief of staff for the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

Tennant Co., Golden Valley, named Mary Talbott senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Talbott was vice president, assistant general counsel and assistant corporate secretary for General Cable in Kentucky.

Prime Therapeutics, Eagan, named Sid Sahni senior vice president, chief strategy and corporate development officer. Sahni was vice president, enterprise strategy for Aetna and worked for CVS Health.

Arc Minnesota, St. Paul, named Andrea Zuber chief executive effective Feb. 19. Zuber is director of social services for Dakota County and worked for the Minnesota Department of Human Services, Ramsey County and Arc Great Rivers.

Newmark Knight Frank named Mike Dwyer associate director of management services at the Minneapolis office. Dwyer was executive vice president of property management at NorthMarq Real Estate Services/Cushman and Wakefield and worked for NRG Energy.

Minnesota Orchestra, Minneapolis, named Carolyn Egeberg vice president of advancement. Egeberg was vice president of strategy for St. Paul & Minnesota Foundations and worked for the Science Museum of Minnesota and CaringBridge.

Upton Hill, Edina, named Brock Stimson vice president of business development. Hill worked for Aerotek.

Stylmark, Fridley, named Amber Kramer director of human resources. Kramer was human resources director for Whelan Event Staffing and worked for Paragon Store Fixtures.

Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, named Alyssa Troje senior associate. Troje serves on the board for House of Charity.

On the board

Bakke Kopp Ballou & McFarlin (BKBM), Brooklyn Center, named Tina Wyffels to the board. Wyffels is an associate principal and director of business development for BKBM.