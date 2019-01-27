On the move

Gravie, Minneapolis, named Charles Marentette chief financial officer. Marentette was executive vice president and chief financial officer at Walser Automotive Group and held leadership positions at Ceridian and Best Buy.

Blue Water Financial Technologies, Minneapolis, named Travis LaMar managing director, head of capital markets. LaMar held leadership positions at Bank of Oklahoma, Incenter, U.S. Bank and GMAC-RFC.

Carlson Private Capital Partners, Minnetonka, named Emma Gergen vice president. Gergen was a vice president at Norwest Equity Partners.

Free Spirit Publishing, Golden Valley, named Kyra Ostendorf publisher. Ostendorf was vice president of education at Kaplan Early Learning Co. and was acquiring editor for Redleaf Press.

Securian Financial, St. Paul, named Nicole Hansen manager of community relations and the Securian Financial Foundation. Hansen worked for Thomson Reuters and serves on the boards for BestPrep and 360 Communities.

Vista Prairie Communities, Brooklyn Park, named Jeff Smith vice president of external relations. Smith was communications director for Volunteers of America, Minnesota and Wisconsin and worked for UnitedHealth Group.

Kraus-Anderson Construction Co., Minneapolis, named Megan Barnett-Livgard director of business development. Barnett-Livgard was director of business investment at Greater MSP and worked for the cities of Monticello and Ramsey. Kraus-Anderson also named Mark Oelrich and Kirk Moleski project managers.

Barrett Lawn Care, Richfield, named Bobby Jensen director of sales. Jensen is co-host of KARE-TV’s “Grow with KARE.”

M. Sue Wilson Law Offices, Plymouth, named Sam Khoroosi an attorney for the firm. Khoroosi worked for Robins Kaplan and serves on the board for the Lift Garage.

Moving up

Parallel Technologies, Eden Prairie, named Mark Bonde director building infrastructure sales and marketing. Bonde joined the company in 2015 as a senior account executive.

Merchant & Gould, Minneapolis, named Eric Chad, Mark Gleason and Anneliese Mayer partners in the firm.

On the board

St. Louis County Board of Commissioners, Duluth, named Mike Jugovich to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority board. Jugovich is a former mayor of Chisholm, Minn., and worked for the Hibbing Taconite Co.

National Scholarship Providers Association named Bob Ballard to the board. Ballard is president and chief executive of Scholarship America.









