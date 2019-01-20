Moving up

Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America, Golden Valley, named Eric Thomes chief distribution officer effective April 15. Thomes joined Allianz Life in 1995 and most recently was senior vice president of field marketing organization distribution.

Ecolab, St. Paul, named Jennifer Simek vice president of global marketing. Simek joined Ecolab in 2006 and most recently was interim pest global marketing vice president.

AE2S named Grant Meyer chief executive. Meyer joined the company in 1997 and most recently was chief development officer.

Stylmark, Fridley, named Patti Stensrud director of new business development. Stensrud joined Stylmark as an information technology manager and most recently was a national account manager.

Ciresi Conlin, Minneapolis, named Barry Landy partner. Landy serves on the Hennepin County Bar Association board and is a member of the steering committee for the Twin Cities Cardozo Society.

On the move

Medica, Minnetonka, named Rob Geyer chief operations officer. Geyer was chief executive of Reta Trust and was interim executive leader at California Health and Wellness.

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, St. Paul, named Joe Khawaja chief financial officer. Khawaja was director of finance, strategy, operations support — U.S. Treasury Retail Securities for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and worked for Cargill and Aramark.

Second Harvest Heartland, Maplewood, named Allison O’Toole chief executive. O’Toole was senior director of state affairs for United States of Care and was chief executive of MNsure.

Northcountry Cooperative Foundation, Minneapolis, named Sean Allen executive director. Allen was executive director of First Homes in Rochester and was a real estate development consultant.

On the board

Hand Tools Institute named Mardon Quandt to the board. Quandt is president and chief executive of Malco Products.

Jeremiah Program, Minneapolis, named Jeremy Wheaton to the governing board of directors. Wheaton is president and chief executive of ECMC Group.









