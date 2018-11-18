Moving up

Securian Financial, St. Paul, named Kristi Fox vice president of human resources. Fox joined Securian in 1995 and was named chief diversity officer and vice president for talent solutions in 2017. Securian Financial also named Dexter Davis chief diversity officer and senior director of talent management. Davis joined Securian in 2015 as director of enterprise procurement and worked for Ecolab, General Mills and Target.

The Airtex Group, Minneapolis, named Mike Noer president. Noer was senior vice president for the Airtex Group and chief executive of Acme Made.

On the move

Radisson Hotel Group named Jamie Pawlikowski vice president of information technology service management. Pawlikowski was head of information technology service management for information technology operations at Home Depot and held leadership positions at CA Technologies, Sabre, Citi and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gateway Health named Cain Hayes president and chief executive. Hayes was president and chief operating officer of the health business for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

Lund

NAI Global named Duane Lund chief executive/president of NAI Legacy. Lund is president of Exchange Realty and served on the board for the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties.

Baker Tilly named Russell Fleming a director in the firm’s Minneapolis construction and real estate practice.

Ecumen, Shoreview, named Sue Sorensen Lee vice president of communications. Sorensen Lee was president of Lee Public Relations and was a partner and senior vice president at Fleishman-Hillard International Communications.

Periscope, Minneapolis, named Heath Pochucha and Jason Bottenus executive creative directors. Pochucha was a group creative director at Deutsch LA and Bottenus was a creative director at Fallon.

Gateway Bank, Mendota Heights, named Dan Hennen vice president of commercial lending in the Edina office.

On the board

Summit Academy OIC, Minneapolis, named Ravi Norman chairman. Norman is chief executive of Thor Cos.

Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest, Maplewood, named Martin Scanlon to the board. Scanlon is chief financial officer for ECMC Group.

BestPrep, Brooklyn Park, named Brian Boardman to the board. Boardman is deputy general counsel for ECMC Group.









