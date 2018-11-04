Moving up

SFM Mutual Insurance Co., Bloomington, named Terry Miller president and chief executive. Miller has more than 30 years of experience working for SFM and most recently was executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Parallel Technologies, Eden Prairie, named Tom Herr vice president of sales. Herr joined the company in 2008 as a senior account executive and most recently was director of strategic accounts.

On the move

Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, named Brent Eichten chief information officer. Eichten led the enterprise technology operations group at Merrill Corp. and worked for Thomson Reuters. Fredrikson & Byron also named Jenny Mojica an immigration group attorney. Mojica is an adjunct professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law.

Questar Assessment, Apple Valley, named Brendan Kealey chief information officer. Kealey was vice president of software product development for Pearson and holds two patents.

Miller

Carlson Capital Management, Northfield, named Dan Edwards director of estate planning/senior tax adviser. Edwards was a senior tax director for RSM and was a senior manager for KPMG.

Blue Water Financial Technologies, Deephaven, named Jason Sweeney executive director, business development. Sweeney was executive vice president of national sales for Incenter and worked for Triad Guaranty and Southwest Business Corp.

SeilerSchindel, St. Louis Park, named Chris Tymchuck partner. Tymchuck merged her practice, Unique Estate Law, with SeilerSchindel and served on the Federal Bar Association Minnesota Chapter’s Diversity Committee.

TDX Tech, Bloomington, named Kevin Kleva director of customer service. Kleva was director of store systems for Tapestry and worked for J. Crew.

On the board

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Task Force on Work of the Future named Annette Parker to the external advisory board. Parker is president of South Central College in North Mankato.

Honors

Associated General Contractors of Minnesota, St. Paul, gave Tony Phillippi the Lifetime Achievement Award and Jerry Volz the Skill-Responsibility-Integrity Award. Phillippi is owner of Phillippi Equipment Co. and was owner and chief executive of Truck Crane Service. Volz is a civil engineer for Ames Construction.









