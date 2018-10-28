On the move

Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, St. Paul, named Eric Davis vice chancellor of human resources effective Jan. 7. Davis is chief of staff for the Minnesota Department of Transportation and worked for Stillwater Area Public Schools.

Kraus-Anderson Cos., Minneapolis, named Laurie Trousil director of inclusion and diversity. Trousil was senior manager of diversity and talent management for St. Jude Medical in St. Paul and worked for Cargill, Ameriprise Financial and the Multicultural Development Center.

Elicit named Bill Hoffman chief growth officer and employee practice leader. Hoffman was chief analytics officer for U.S. Bank and worked for Best Buy, McKinsey & Co., the Gallup Organization and the CIA.

Minnesota Historical Society, St. Paul, named Frederick Neher chief financial officer effective Nov. 16. Neher was vice president for finance for Ecolab’s global food and beverage processing, health care and life sciences businesses.

Dorsey & Whitney named David Townsend of counsel in its corporate group and its technology commerce and national security law practice groups. Townsend was counsel for Perkins Coie.

LS Black Constructors, Maplewood, named Derek Ellingson controller.

Mid-America Real Estate-Minnesota, St. Louis Park, named Holly Robinson senior leasing specialist. Robinson was a project manager for Great Clips and a leasing representative for Regis Corp.

Electro-Sensors, Minnetonka, named Dan Saniti vice president of sales. Saniti was regional sales manager for Kontron and worked for Avnet Electronics Marketing, Arrow Electronics and Sensata Technologies.

BerganKDV, Bloomington, named Josh Rapp retirement plan adviser.

On the board

Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, named Leigh-Erin Irons and Todd Wind to the board. Irons is a shareholder and serves on the boards for Touchstone Mental Health and Neighborhood Development Center. Wind is a shareholder and a former president of Fredrikson & Byron Foundation.

Society of Industrial and Office Realtors Foundation named Aaron Barnard president. Barnard is a senior director for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cultural Jambalaya named Bondo Nyembwe to the board. Nyembwe is executive director of Academia Cesar Chavez in St. Paul.









