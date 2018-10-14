Moving up

Bremer Bank, St. Paul, named Dan Flaningan chief strategy officer. Flaningan was corporate treasurer and director of strategy and worked for Alumina Investment Management and Carlyle Group.

United Properties, Minneapolis, named Mark Nelson executive vice president, residential development. Nelson joined the firm in 1999 as a project manager and was a real estate manager for Holiday Cos.

On the move

Doran Cos., Bloomington, named Erica Delain corporate counsel. Delain was a partner at Stinson Leonard Street.

Nemer Fieger, St. Louis Park, named Tammy Reed account executive. Reed was a communications manager for Mystic Lake Casino Hotel and worked for Boost Marketing, Cycle Software Services and Hunt Adkins.

Reed

Kraus-Anderson Insurance, Burnsville, named Cory Hillery director of Comptrol. Hillery is a certified Professional Workers’ Compensation Advisor.

Hometown Bank, Redwood Falls, Minn., named Todd Klohn mortgage lender for its Shakopee location. Klohn worked for Wells Fargo.

On the board

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis named Jeanne Crain and Sarah Walsh to the board effective Jan. 1. Crain is president and chief executive of Bremer Financial Corp. and Walsh is chief operating officer for Payne West Insurance in Montana.

Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, named Ken Holmen to the board. Holmen is president and chief executive of CentraCare Health.

Honors

National Association of Industrial and Office Properties Minnesota, St. Louis Park, gave Tom Shaver the President’s Award. Shaver works for Inland Development Partners and served on the board for the Opus Foundation.

Minnesota Retailers Association, St. Paul, gave Gordy Engel the Lifetime Achievement Award. Engle is president of the Foursome in Plymouth. Minnesota Retailers Association also gave Paula Christensen Retail Employee of the Year. Christensen works for Grand Jeté.









