Moving up

Kraus-Anderson Realty, Minneapolis, named Dave Stalsberg leasing manager. Stalsberg joined the company in 2007 as a senior associate and worked for Cushman and Wakefield and Griffin Cos.

Vasque Footwear, Red Wing, named Allison Gettings vice president and general manager of Red Wing Vasque. Gettings was director of product creation for Red Wing Heritage and worked in product development for Red Wing Shoe Co.

On the move

Boyer Trucks, Minneapolis, named Frank Anglin president and chief executive of Boyer Ford Trucks. Anglin was president and chief executive of Western Peterbilt and Western Truck Center and worked for General Electric, CNH Global, and Midwest Can and Container Specialty.

Carter and Gene Johnson named Matt McMillan chief executive of their Minnesota and Wisconsin newspapers, including White Bear Press, Vadnais Heights Press, Isanti-Chisago County Star and Amery Free Press. McMillan was vice president of newspaper operations for Forum Communications in Fargo and worked for Skyway Publications and Northstar Media.

Rudser

DSG named Brent Rudser chief financial officer. Rudser was chief financial officer for Equus Holdings and worked for Amazon and Supervalu.

Jackson Lewis named Steven Kerbaugh of counsel. Kerbaugh was a shareholder at Anthony Ostlund Baer & Louwagie.

St. Thomas Academy, Mendota Heights, named Francie Reding associate director of admissions. Reding was people development manager for Rustica Bakery and was majority managing partner of Francicorp.

On the board

Best Buy, Richfield, named Cindy Kent to the board. Kent was president and general manager of 3M’s infection prevention division and worked for Medtronic and Eli Lilly & Co.

Minnesota Medical Association, Minneapolis, named Doug Wood president. Wood is medical director for the Mayo Clinic’s Center for Innovation.

Paul Osterbauer was named to the Minnesota Rehabilitation Review Panel. Osterbauer is a Northwestern Health Sciences University associate professor and a chiropractor.









