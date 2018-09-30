On the move

Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa, St. Paul, named Mark Murphy executive director. Murphy was assistant vice president for corporate affairs for Cargill and executive director of the Cargill Foundation.

Ciresi Conlin, Minneapolis, named Bob King Jr. partner. King was a shareholder at Briggs and Morgan and a former president of the Minnesota chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group, Mankato, named Karen Toft director, sales and leasing effective Oct. 15. Toft is director of member relations and director of office operations for Greater Mankato Growth and worked for Rasmussen College and Mankato Area Public Schools.

TKDA, St. Paul, named Angela Otteson education market manager for the architecture division. Otteson was project manager for St. Paul Public Schools' facility master plan.

Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce named Krista Jech president. Jech was account manager for KSTP-TV and worked for Star Tribune and ECM Publishers.

Otteson

Alerus named Doug Frazzini vice president, capital markets. Frazzini held leadership positions at Marketplace Home Mortgage.

Moving up

Cemstone, Mendota Heights, named Jacob Gave business development manager. Gave was construction services manager for WSB & Associates’ Rochester branch and was a Cemstone sales representative.

RSM named Sally Diehl consulting services senior director and Seth Craig, Josh Ferguson and Zak Krueger consulting services directors.

On the board

National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners named Matt Schuerger to the board. Schuerger is a member of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, named John Christakos president of the board. Christakos is chief executive of Blu Dot.

Minnesota Grocers Association, St. Paul, named Kris Kowalski Christiansen chair. Kowalski Christiansen is chief executive of Kowalski’s Markets.









