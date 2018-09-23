Moving up

University of Minnesota named Michael Goh vice president for equity and diversity. Goh was interim vice president for equity and diversity and is a College of Education and Human Development professor.

SafeNet Consulting, Minnetonka, named Jason Dobbs and Kelli Schnieder managing partners. Dobbs was vice president and general manager and Schnieder was executive vice president.

Rapp Strategies, Minneapolis, named Sarah Oliver senior account executive. Rapp Strategies also named Anna Paulson account executive.

On the move

DLR Group named Sara Guyette K-12 education leader. Guyette was director of facilities and plant planning for Lakeville Area Public Schools and was facilities director for St. Paul Public Schools.

Kraus-Anderson Construction, Minneapolis, named Karen Tucker lean and process improvement director. Tucker was director of quality and development for Wanzek Construction in Fargo and was corporate operational excellence master black belt quality process manager for NextEra Energy.

HDR named Mark Fuhrmann senior project manager. Fuhrmann was deputy general manager of Metro Transit and worked for Fairfax County in Virginia.

SeQuel Response, Eden Prairie, named Jody Johnson vice president of finance. Johnson held leadership positions at NovuHealth, HealthFitness, Convey Compliance Systems and CHS.

Sonus Interiors and Consilium Interior Design, Golden Valley, named Brandie Adams director of architectural sales. Adams was regional rep for Knoll Textiles.

F&M Bank named Eric Bordson vice president — commercial banking for its Vadnais Heights branch. Bordson was a principle relationship manager for Wells Fargo.

Honors

America’s Service Commissions named Kate Kelly 2018 Outstanding Commissioner. Kelly is board chair for ServeMinnesota and is regional president for PNC Bank in the Twin Cities.

U.S. Air Force named Tech. Sgt. April Spilde one of 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year. Spilde is flight chief for the 30th Security Forces Squadron.

On Wall Street named Yedda Marks and Mark Gherity a Top 75 Branch Manager. Marks and Gherity work for Morgan Stanley.