Moving up

Marks Group Wealth Management, Minnetonka, named John Feste president. Feste was managing principal and co-founded the company with Ben Marks in 2008.

NuWay, Minneapolis, named Ken Roberts chief clinical officer. Roberts was director of outpatient services and is an adjunct faculty member at the University of Minnesota and Metropolitan State University. NuWay also named Monique Bourgeois chief community relations officer.

Microbiologics, St. Cloud, named Mark Ellingson director of business development. Ellingson joined the company in 2014 as senior business development manager and worked for Roche Diagnostics, Baxter International and Beckman Coulter.

On the move

Starkey Hearing Technologies, Eden Prairie, named Bill Courtney chief financial officer. Courtney was Medtronic’s vice president and chief financial officer for global operations and business services.

Sataware Technologies, Woodbury, named Eric Wenz Sr. director of business development. Wenz was Young Entrepreneurs Academy program manager for Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce.

Bold Orange, Minneapolis, named Nicole Rich vice president client services. Rich was vice president member engagement for NovuHealth. Bold Orange also named Tess Fellman account supervisor. Fellman worked for Nina Hale, Periscope and ICF Olson.

Cedar Cultural Center, Minneapolis, named David Hamilton executive director. Hamilton was director of operations for Augsburg University’s Center for Global Education and Experience.

Golden Valley Country Club named Jeff Kipp executive chef. Kipp was executive chef for Cov Edina and Butcher and the Boar.

Bell Bank named Hailey Margetta vice president/commercial lender.

On the board

Minnesota Defense Lawyers Association (MDLA), St. Paul, named Liz Sorenson Brotten to the board. Sorenson Brotten is a partner at Foley & Mansfield and serves as co-chair of the MDLA women in law and product liability committees.

National Eagle Center, Wabasha, Minn., named John Beatty and Blake Johnson to the board. Beatty is a lawyer at Dunlap and Seeger and Johnson is a government affairs specialist for the Prairie Island Indian Community.

Prepare + Prosper, St. Paul, named Greg Pesky president. Pesky is a managing partner at AmplifyDMC.