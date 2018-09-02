Moving up

Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, named Jeremy Duehr, Youn-Jin Kim, Nick Monson, Patrick Seul and David Waytz shareholders.

TKDA, St. Paul, named Andy Wagstrom vice president of the rail division. Wagstrom joined the TKDA’s rail division in 2014.

Kraus-Anderson Realty Co., Minneapolis, named Cindy MacDonald and Ken Vinje vice president of properties. MacDonald joined the company in 2004 and serves as vice president of the Building Owners and Managers Association of Greater Minneapolis. Vinje joined the company in 1998 and is board chair of the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce.

MSS, St. Paul, named Julie Johnson president and chief executive. Johnson was vice president of administration and serves as president of the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation.

On the move

Jon Passman

Evercore Wealth Management named Daniel Stolfa managing director and wealth and fiduciary adviser for the Minneapolis office. Stolfa was a wealth adviser for Stiles Financial Services and worked for Stolfa Private Wealth Advisors and Merrill Lynch.

Fireaway, Minnetonka, named Lance Harry chief executive. Harry was general manager of Tractel’s safety products group and worked for United Technologies.

The Minnesota Association of Townships, St. Michael, named David Hann executive director. Hann is a former Minnesota Senate minority leader and served on the Eden Prairie school board.

The Center for Rural Policy and Development, Mankato, named Julie Tesch president and chief executive. Tesch was executive director of the Minnesota Agricultural Education Leadership Council and worked for the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National FFA Organization.

Trimble Transportation named Jon Passman chief product and marketing officer. Passman was product management leader for Total Administrative Services Corp. and held leadership positions at Ceridian U.S. and GE Capital Solutions’ Fleet Services.

Baird named Paul Rebholz managing director for the company’s St. Paul public finance office. Rebholz was a director for Wells Fargo Securities.

Travel One, Bloomington, named Pam Gilson manager of the vacation department. Gilson was operations and leisure manager for Atlas Travel.

Magenic, St. Louis Park, named Nathan Good Java practice lead. Good worked for Amazon Web Services, Polaris Industries, Travelers Insurance and GMAC ResCap.

















