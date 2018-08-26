Moving up

Children’s Minnesota, Minneapolis, named Pam VanHazinga chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services. VanHazinga joined Children’s in 2000 as a patient care manager for the pediatric intensive care unit and served as interim chief nursing officer since March 2018.

Mortenson, Golden Valley, named Kelly Mansell director of operations in Minneapolis. Mansell joined Mortenson in 2000 as a project engineer for the University of Minnesota Molecular & Cellular Biology building.

Superior Aerospace, Fridley, named Bob Koss general manager. Koss was quality manager and has been with the company for more than 30 years.

United Bankers’ Bank, Bloomington, named Mary Williams senior vice president, chief operations officer. Williams joined the bank in 2007 and was senior vice president, operations manager.

Cuningham Group Architecture, Minneapolis, named Nina Broadhurst, Shaun Jennings, Tom Kyllo, Paolo Lovagnini and Adam Wilbrecht principals.

On the move

Adolfson & Peterson Construction, St. Louis Park, named Frank Sarno vice president of construction processes and technologies. Sarno was director of project solutions for Mortenson and received the Capstone Volunteer of the Year award for 2012-13 from Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest.

Radisson Hotel Group named Catherine Higgins Whiteside vice president of marking for the Americas. Higgins Whiteside was chief marketing and communications officer for Anchor Bank and worked for Wells Fargo.

Captrust Financial Advisors named Chad Griffeth vice president and financial adviser for its Minneapolis office. Griffeth was president and co-founder of BeManaged and worked for MassMutual and StraightLine Advisors.

Greater Minneapolis Community Connections, Minneapolis, named Adrienne Dorn executive director. Dorn managed the campaign for former state House candidate Osman Ahmed and was executive director and director of development for the Cedar Cultural Center.

Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, named Mary Fee senior associate in the litigation group.

On the board

American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) named John Howe president-elect for the house of delegates. Howe retired from practice in 2017 and will serve as a voting member of the AVMA board.

American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society named Bryan Den Hartog treasurer. Den Hartog is a foot and ankle orthopedic surgeon at Twin Cities Orthopedics and served as president of the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation.









