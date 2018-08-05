Moving up

Briggs and Morgan, Minneapolis, named Steve Ryan president/managing partner. Ryan joined the firm in 1994 and served multiple terms as a board member and a management committee member.

Salo, Minneapolis, named Dave Rust as chief financial officer. Rust joined the company in 2016 as director of internal finance. Salo also named Nick Gust senior managing director, business development strategy and Loralee Wick managing director, finance.

Platinum Bank, Oakdale, named David Faust president and chief executive. Faust joined the bank in 2014 as executive vice president/director of sales and marketing and held leadership positions at Anchor Bank and Bremer Bank.

Merchant & Gould, Minneapolis, named Ryan Smith partner. Smith joined the firm in 2014 and worked for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as a patent examiner.

On the move

Ecumen, Shoreview, named Abby Ludens chief human resources officer and vice president of talent strategy. Ludens was senior vice president of human capital for Mattress Firm.

Arctic Wolf Networks named Marty Sanders chief security services officer. Sanders was chief technology officer North America and worldwide vice president of field engineering for Kaminario and worked for Dell Compellent.

Magenic, St. Louis Park, named Stuart Celarier associate principal consultant. Celarier worked for Microsoft, Sage, Neudesic, Visual Stuart, Aivea and Fiserv.

Gray Plant Mooty, Minneapolis, named David Feingold special counsel for the labor, employment and higher education practice group, Tony Fricano special counsel for the health law and nonprofit organizations practice group and Christine Longe special counsel for the franchise and distribution practice group.

Sambatek, Minnetonka, named Roger Humphrey client service manager. Humphrey was president of Humphrey Engineering and was a private-sector land developer.

Tekton Engineers, Northfield, named Anant Varkekar structural design engineer and David Hett drafting and design technician.

The Residence at North Ridge, New Hope, named Joe Childs executive director. Childs was campus administrator for Presbyterian Homes & Services.

Honors

Appraisal Institute gave Craig Harrington the Lifetime Achievement Award. Harrington is president of C.M. Harrington & Associates in Prior Lake and served on Appraisal Institute’s national comprehensive examination panel.









