Moving up

Eide Bailly named Deb Nelson and Jim Donovan partners in the firm. Nelson joined the firm in 2005 and serves on the boards for the Nonprofit Financial Group Twin Cities Chapter and the Family Enhancement Center. Donovan joined the firm in 2016.

iHeartMedia Minneapolis named Michelle Redberg vice president of sales. Redberg joined the company in 2016 as a senior account executive and worked for WCCO-TV.

On the move

TKDA, St. Paul, named Richard Parr senior registered engineer for the firm's municipal division. Parr was a project manager for Donohue & Associates.

Kraus-Anderson Financial Services Group named Peter Diessner director. Diessner was a real estate attorney for Speeter & Johnson and worked for Fredrikson & Byron.

Parr

Salo, Minneapolis, named Christine Erickson business development director. Erickson worked for BlackLine and previously worked for Salo as a consultant. Salo also named Hannah Erdman associate manager of marketing and Natalie Chandler benefits specialist. Erdman worked for Ameriprise Financial Services and Chandler worked for TopLine Federal Credit Union.

Colle McVoy, Minneapolis, named Ashley Aagaard talent acquisition director. Aagaard worked for Barkley in Kansas City, Mo., and Best Buy.

La Doña Cervecería, Minneapolis, named Dicky Lopez head brewer. Lopez worked for Fulton, Surly and Northgate Brewing.

On the board

Construction Industry Round Table named Al Gerhardt to the board. Gerhardt is president and chief operating officer for Kraus-Anderson Construction and serves on the board for the ACE Mentor Program of the Twin Cities.

Association of Legal Administrators, Minnesota Chapter named Abby Rooney president. Rooney is director of human resources for Foley & Mansfield.

North Central Electrical Manufacturers Club named Scott St. Marie president. St. Marie is general manager and vice president for Mlazgar Associates in Eden Prairie.