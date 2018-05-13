Moving up

3M, Maplewood, named Mojdeh Poul executive vice president, safety and graphics business group, effective July 1. Poul joined 3M in 2011 as director of global marketing and now is president and general manager, 3M Canada Co.

Kraus-Anderson (KA), Minneapolis, named Jason Faith controller and director of finance for KA Development and KA Realty. Faith was a controller for KA Realty and worked for CBRE.

Wells Concrete, Albany, Minn., named Gregg Jacobson senior vice president of new product development. Jacobson joined Wells in 1983 and was vice president of operations. Wells Concrete also named Greg Roth vice president of operations. Roth joined Wells in 2011 and was director of operations.

United Bankers’ Bank, Bloomington, named Conrad Newburgh chief credit officer, Dawn Tollefsrud vice president, senior credit officer, Lisa Brusen vice president, credit administration manager, and Ashley Lemke assistant vice president, lending.

Marketing Architects, Minnetonka, named Mindi Esala media buyer for the video team. Esala joined the company in 2017 as a media associate.

Faith

On the move

African American Leadership Forum, Minneapolis, named Marcus Owens executive director effective July 1. Owens is president of the Northside Economic Opportunity Network and worked for Target Corp.

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Center City, named Moira McGinley chief development officer effective June 6. McGinley was with Presence Health in Chicago.

Sambatek, Minnetonka, named Naeem Qureshi client service manager for the municipal services division. Qureshi was president of Progressive Consulting Engineers and received the Leonard N. Thompson Award from the Minnesota Section of the American Water Works Association.

Honors

U.S. Small Business Administration named Dennis Welch 2018 Minnesota Veteran’s Business Champion. Welch is SBA division manager at Frandsen Bank & Trust.

Minnesota Grocers Association, St. Paul, gave D.J. Williams the 2018 MGA Best in Class Award. Williams is district sales manager for 7UP/Snapple Bottling Group in South St. Paul.

National Organization of Sierra Leoneans in North America gave Alice Karpeh the Distinguished Humanitarian Leadership Award. Karpeh is founder of Rural Health Care Initiative.









