Moving up

BerganKDV, Bloomington, named Dave Hinnenkamp chief executive effective July 1. Hinnenkamp joined the firm in 1984 and has been wealth management partner-in-charge for the past 16 years.

Clear Channel Outdoor named Dan Ballard branch president of its Minneapolis division. Ballard was corporate vice president of revenue management and worked for Procter & Gamble, Colgate Palmolive, Swift Transportation and Honeywell Aerospace.

Volunteers of America-Minnesota and Wisconsin (VOA-MN/WI), Edina, named Anna Petersmeyer chief operating officer. Petersmeyer joined the nonprofit in 2012 and most recently was vice president-services. VOA-MN/WI also named Sarah Fjelstul vice president of finance.

Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies, Eden Prairie, named Tami Ehlers controller and director, investment accounting. Ehlers joined the nonprofit in 2013 as manager, investment accounting, and was an audit senior manager for KPMG.

Lifeworks Services, Eagan, named Kim Mueller senior vice president of programs and operations. Mueller joined the nonprofit in 2014 and was vice president of employment services.

Copeland Buhl & Co., Wayzata, named Jeff Benson, Jason Frick, Andy Graf and Katie Monger partners in the firm.

Trusted Employees, Edina, named Jonathan Thielen president.

Ideal Credit Union, Woodbury, named Emily Kelly vice president of talent and administration. Kelly joined the credit union in 1993 and most recently was director of training and development.

On the move

Uponor North America named Paul Jossart senior manager, operations, for the company’s Hutchinson, Minn., expansion. Jossart held operations roles for Hutchinson Technology and Nova-Tech Engineering.

Second Harvest Heartland, Maplewood, named Thierry Ibri chief operations and program officer. Ibri founded the Fresh Connection and worked for General Mills.

Salo, Minneapolis, named Russ Testa chief talent officer. Testa was a vice president for Regis Corp. and a consultant for Salo from 2012-14.

Adler Graduate School, Richfield, named Jeffrey Allen president. Allen was an executive career management consultant for Right Management and serves on the board for Eureka Recycling.









