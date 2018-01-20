Moving up

Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) named Roy Fuhrmann chief operating officer. Fuhrmann was vice president-management and operations for MAC and served more than 20 years as a National Guard aviation officer.

Nina Hale, Minneapolis, named Allison McMenimen executive vice president of client services. McMenimen joined the firm in 2010 as an intern and most recently was vice president of client services.

Widseth Smith Nolting, Baxter, Minn., named Dana Hlebichuk and Bryan Bye vice presidents and shareholders. Hlebichuk joined the firm in 2014 and served on the board for Minnesota Veterans and Emergency Services Museum. Bye joined the firm in 2007 and served on board for the Hoffman Economic Development Authority.

On the move

Amherst H. Wilder Foundation, St. Paul, named Sean Kershaw vice president of Wilder Center for Communities. Kershaw was executive director of Citizens League and served as project manager and deputy director for St. Paul’s Department of Planning and Economic Development.

Children’s Theatre Co., Minneapolis, named Miriam Weisfeld director of artistic development effective March 30. Weisfeld was senior vice president for production and development for the Araca Group in New York City and worked for Woolly Mammoth Theatre in Washington, D.C.

LS Black Constructors, Maplewood, named Holly Jasper marketing coordinator. Jasper was marketing and communications coordinator for Ever-Green Energy.

On the board

Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy named Patrick Gleason to the board. Gleason is senior director of health outcomes for Prime Therapeutics.

Fairview Foundation, Minneapolis, named to the board Charlene Altman, U.S. Bank; Patrick Herson, Fairview Medical Group; and Taiesha McBroom, Thrivent Financial.

Old National Bank named Jeff Hawkins to its executive leadership group. Hawkins is president/chief operating officer for Anchor Bank.

Honors

Mathematical Association of America (MAA) gave David Bressoud the Gung and Hu Award. Bressoud is a professor at Macalester College and a former president of MAA.









