Moving up

Beehive Strategic Communication, St. Paul, named Nicki Gibbs executive vice president, strategy. Gibbs joined Beehive in 2005 and most recently was senior vice president, strategy.

On the move

Missions Inc., Plymouth, named Jim Steinhagen chief executive. Steinhagen was vice president of the Southwest region for Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and administrator of the Betty Ford Center.

PreferredOne, Golden Valley, named Dan Stewart vice president of sales. Stewart held leadership positions for Willis Towers Watson, Humana, HealthPartners and Medica.

Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, named Andrew Holm associate for the mergers and acquisitions, private equity and corporate governance groups. Holm was in-house counsel for Ditech Financial and serves on the board for the U.S. Tennis Association Northern Section. Fredrikson & Byron also named Dominick Grande associate.

Johnson

Doxly named Natalie Fedie vice president of customer success. Fedie was vice president of customer success for Granicus.

Honors

Minnesota Shopping Center Association (MSCA), Bloomington, gave Bruce Carlson the Hall of Fame Award. Carlson is a senior project manager for Westwood Professional Services and served as president for MSCA in 2008.

International Society of Barristers named Todd Zimmerman a fellow. Zimmerman is a shareholder for Fredrikson & Byron.

LIMRA named Jaime Proman a Rising Star of Innovation Under 40. Proman is director of digital innovation for Securian Financial Group.

On the board

AmCham Belgium Chamber of Commerce named Jeffrey Johnson to the board. Johnson is Graco’s vice president and general manager for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Old National Bank Foundation named Kelly Elkin to the board. Elkin is senior vice president, nonprofit banking for Anchor Bank and serves on the board for Youthprise.









