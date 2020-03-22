Moving up

DTN, Minneapolis, named Lars Ewe as chief technology officer. Ewe was chief product officer and vice president of engineering at Anaconda. Also named: John Teeple as senior vice president of agriculture. He was director of advanced technology for John Deere.

On the move

Littler, Minneapolis, named attorney Jacqueline Mrachek as a shareholder. Mrachek joins the firm from Faegre Baker Daniels. She is a former president of Minnesota Women Lawyers and serves on the advisory board.

Transwestern, Minneapolis, named Ben Cookson as brokerage associate. He worked at Avison Young on the tenant advisory and corporate services team.

On the board

Teeple

Dakota Supply Group, Plymouth, named to its board: Marie Robinson, senior vice president at Capri Holdings.

The St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation named to its board: Jacy Grais who works on the community impact committee for the foundation, Eric Hammes of 3M, Mark Henneman of Mairs and Power Co., Joe Nayquonabe of Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, Andy Reeher of Blackbaud and Pahoua Yang Hoffman of the Citizens League.