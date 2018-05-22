A significant business partner of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has quietly agreed to cooperate with the government as a potential witness, a development that could be used as leverage to pressure Cohen to work with the special counsel examining Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Under the agreement, the partner, Evgeny Freidman, a Russian immigrant who is known as the Taxi King, will avoid jail time, and will assist government prosecutors in state or federal investigations, according to a person briefed on the matter.

Cohen's conduct was initially examined by Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating the 2016 election, and then referred to the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan. Last month, federal agents carried out search warrants at Cohen's home, his office and a hotel room where he was staying, seeking documents related to his business associates and accountants.

Trump's lawyers have been resigned to the strong possibility that the investigation of Cohen's businesses could lead him to cooperate with federal prosecutors. That likelihood could become greater with a business partner of Cohen's cooperating with law enforcement.

Freidman has been Cohen's partner in the taxi business for years, managing cabs for him even after New York City regulators barred Freidman last year from continuing to manage medallions.

Freidman, who was disbarred earlier this month, had been accused of failing to pay more than $5 million in taxes and faced four counts of criminal tax fraud and one of grand larceny. Each carries a maximum prison sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

Instead, he appeared in court in Albany on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to a single count of evading only $50,000 worth of taxes; he faces five years of probation if he fulfills the terms of his agreement, the judge, Patrick Lynch of Albany County Court, said during the proceeding.