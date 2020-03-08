– Rachel Sklar planned to go to the big South by Southwest film, media and music gathering in Austin, Texas, this month, but changed her mind as cases of coronavirus started appearing in the U.S. She was scheduled to speak at the annual event and expected to recruit new members for her businesswomen’s organization, TheLi.st.

“I’m less worried about getting sick than I am about getting stuck in Austin, either by quarantine or, God forbid, things snowball and there is some sort of air-travel freeze,” Sklar said. She’s concerned that either turn of events would prevent her from returning home to her nearly 5-year-old daughter in New York.

Small businesses in the U.S. and other countries are dealing with the fallout or even just the possibility of the coronavirus. Owners are canceling or changing plans, arranging for staffers to work from home, even asking employees who have traveled to places with widespread outbreaks to stay home for as long as a month. Some manufacturers are stockpiling raw materials and components, and companies that depend on in-person interactions with customers are exploring Plan B — getting their work done via video.

Sklar is aware that at this point, there isn’t a widespread U.S. outbreak, but “it’s not unreasonable to think that there are these possibilities.” She was going to try to attend sessions on video when South by Southwest was scheduled to begin on Friday, but the popular event was canceled late last week.

Many owners whose companies’ work is done on computers and the internet are setting employees up to work from home. In New York, the 17 staffers at Lunchbox now must take their laptops and chargers home every night to ensure that they can continue working if there is a widespread outbreak in the city. CEO Nabeel Alamgir is also requiring staffers who have visited countries with known outbreaks to work from home for 30 days; that includes one who recently went to Paris and another now in Thailand.

Small manufacturers and retailers have contended with shortages of components or products because factories in China remained shut as the virus spread. Christa Cotton worried that she wouldn’t be able to buy glass bottles for her El Guapo Bitters and cocktail mixes. So Cotton bought a year’s worth from U.S. warehouses.

A health alert for people traveling to China was posted at the Denver International Airport last week. Many companies whose work is done on computers and the internet are setting employees up to work from home.

But Cotton, whose company is based in New Orleans, is still looking for bottles because of the uncertainty about the virus.

“We’re researching other countries that make the same raw materials and comparing prices in order to make a contingency plan if our supply chain is broken or significantly affected by the outbreak,” she said.

Some owners are contending with outbreaks far away. Umberto Malesci’s wireless tech company, Fluidmesh Networks, has 10 staffers in Milan; more than 2,500 people have tested positive for the virus in Italy, with half in Lombardy, the region where Milan is located.

“We had to switch to telecommute operations with essentially no notice,” says Malesci, whose company also has 10 staffers in Brooklyn and another 10 scattered across the U.S. “The outbreak in Italy was unexpected and companies had to react within 24 hours.”

In Poland, where the government has warned it’s only a matter of time before the first case is confirmed, “people are more panicked day after day,” says Mike Jackowski, co-founder of Asper Brothers, a software development company based in Warsaw.

Four clients from Australia, Hong Kong and Britain have already canceled trips to Asper Brothers to start new projects. Jackowski is trying to reschedule the meetings and hold them via video, but the delays are costing him revenue. Meanwhile, Jackowski is also trying to ensure that his workplace is healthy; he’s getting his office cleaned more often, supplying the 15 staffers there with hand sanitizers and asking those who have traveled recently to work from home for two weeks.