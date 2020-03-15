Q: When a leader delegates and empowers others, does he/she gain or lose personal power?

A: Empowerment involves collaboration with subordinates and pushing decisionmaking to its lowest possible level. Sharing decisionmaking power can motivate employees to take ownership of organizational performance.

There should be a positive trade-off in delegating power. The leader gives up a share of control and, in return, gains cooperation and productivity.

Management theorists John French and Bertram Raven place the bases of leadership power in two categories: organizational position and personal respect. The leader should be aware of the way power is exercised within these two categories. The leader who holds power that is based on the position held in the organization may have difficulty empowering others.

The leader who relies on coercive posture or power of position will attempt to protect his/her leadership status by blaming subordinates for poor outcomes. Machiavelli warns that this type of behavior can lead to hatred, negating the possibility of sharing power.

Collaboration and shared power are more likely in organizations where the leader holds power that was earned. The leader who has power based on knowledge and is highly regarded because of that expertise is very likely able to successfully delegate. People will want to learn from that leader. Others will want to emulate this leader and will trust that the leader will openly engage in the learning process.

Leaders who rely on trust have a better likelihood of successfully empowering others. French and Raven tell us that trust is built on expertise, where distinguished competence leads others to want to learn. It is also based on personal appeal. Sharing power in either of these two instances can lead to great cooperation and a strong fulfillment of the overall business agenda.

However, trust-based leaders should continue to heed Machiavelli. These leaders might be considered to be too soft, leading subordinates to take advantage of them.

The answer to the question of empowerment lies in the leader’s ability to balance control with trust, not letting either take a dominant role.

Jack Militello is a professor of management at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business.