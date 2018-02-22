Ottertail, Minn. — Fire has destroyed a business and damaged a second property in a small community in Otter Tail County.

KFGO reports the fire broke out about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Periwinkle Marketplace on Highway 78 in Ottertail. Periwinkle is a clothing, furniture, and home decor store. Ottertail Liquors next door sustained minor damage.

Fire departments from Ottertail, Battle Lake, Henning, and Perham battled the fire, bringing it under control several hours later. The cause of the fire is under investigation.