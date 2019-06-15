RAPID CITY, S.D. — A business development center that was launched more than a decade ago on the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology campus is coming out of the shadows.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the Ascent Innovation Center, which opened in a remote corner of the campus in 2006, has outgrown its space and is poised to expand to a more visible location, in downtown Rapid City.

School officials say construction on the $12 million business incubator could begin this summer, thanks in part to a $3 million federal grant that puts the new center in range of being fully funded.

The architect of the project is Madison, Wisconsin-based Strang, Inc., which specializes in design of innovation centers and research parks. The building is slated for completion in late 2020.