MONDAY

GOVERNMENT CONTRACTING INFORMATION: An overview of government contracting. Registration required. 9 a.m.-noon. Free. Metropolitan Airports Commission, 6040 S. 28th Av., Mpls. 651-201-2629.

WEDNESDAY

CHAMBER INFORMATION: An overview of the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce. Registration required. 9-10 a.m. Free. Spire Credit Union, 1251 Town Centre Drive, Eagan. 651-288-9200.

THURSDAY

CHAMBER DINNER: Mike Roman, chief executive of 3M, will speak. Registration required. 5-9 p.m. $125-$150. St. Paul RiverCentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. 651-223-5000.

MINNESOTA HIGH TECH ASSOCIATION EVENT: “TechTalent: Strategies for Your Next Gen Workforce.” mhta.org. 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $99-$219. Hyatt Regency Bloomington, 3200 E. 81st St., Bloomington.

FRIDAY

PUBLIC AFFAIRS BREAKFAST: “The Future of Healthcare for the State of Minnesota.” dcrchamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $25-$45. Lost Spur Golf and Event Center, 2750 Sibley Hwy., Eagan. 651-288-9202.